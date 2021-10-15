Nicholas Braun has become a sex symbol of sorts after starring in Succession as the least bad egg Cousin Greg. There are weekly Deuxmoi Instagram stories about women (allegedly) throwing themselves at Braun nonstop, stopping by Lower East Side bar Ray’s for a chance to get the actor’s attention. The tweets about the guy also often veer into NSFW territory—and even include marriage proposals.



So, ahead of the premiere of Succession’s third season, adult entertainment company CamSoda is capitalizing on the immense thirst for the least bad egg of the bunch with a sex toy. T hough, this of course isn’t a device approved by HBO, so it wouldn’t be surprising if CamSoda gets a cease and desist letter from the network soon.

It’s called “Greg The Egg,” and it “pairs connected Lovense sex toys with the show, and provides vibrations (and sexual pleasure) every time the show’s heartthrob Cousin Greg is in a scene.”

But, come on, not every Cousin Greg scene makes Braun’s admirers want to jump his bones. The guy’s hardly a Casanova on the hit series. But hey, perhaps someone out there really gets off on seeing Greg fumble as he tries to keep up with the Roy family’s schemes.

This isn’t the first time CamSoda has tried to make big bucks out of internet discourse, either. It’s the same company behind the billionaire rocket-themed dildos, which include the Blue Orgasm (based on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin), Space Sex (a play on Elon Musk’s SpaceX), and Galacdick (a very unoriginal dildo name based on Richard Branson’s VSS Unity).



Those were pretty terrifying-looking, so at least the Cousin Greg-themed toy won’t be nearly as disturbing as the rockets. (The Galacdick one particularly resembles a deformed dolphin, so hard pass.)

As for when you can see Cousin Greg on Succession, the third season premieres on Sunday, October 17.