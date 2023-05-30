As Succession’s decidedly dramaturgically sound series finale settles in, it appears even more congratulations are in star for Sarah Snook. The actor, who plays living, breathing parable Shiv Roy on the HBO series, has seemingly introduced her first child in an Instagram post where she also shared some heartfelt thoughts about her time on the show.

On Monday, Snook paired a lengthy caption celebrating Succession’s four-season run with a photo of her with the series finale ready to play on Max, holding a just-out-of-frame baby. Snook initially revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Dave Lawson at the Succession season 4 premiere in March.

Although Snook didn’t directly write anything in reference to the baby in her arms, the dots seemed to connect themselves. In a comment on the post, actor Phoebe Tonkin wrote: “Congratulations Sarah. (And a second congratulations on that little head too in frame too).”

In her caption, while trying to sum up the “crazy adventure of a show” Succession was, Snook ultimately decided that the series changed her life; and although Succession is ending, her life hasn’t stopped changing.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,” Snook wrote. “Thank you for all the love and support.”

Read Snook’s full message celebrating the Succession series finale below: