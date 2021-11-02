The next round of Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests have been unveiled, and things are veering into a Marvel direction with Loki’s Jonathan Majors and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Simu Liu as the upcoming hosts.



Majors, who previously earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the sci-fi series Lovecraft Country, will host on November 12. Majors is known for his performances in dramas such as The Last Black Man In San Fransisco and most recently the Western The Harder They Fall, so hosting SNL will give him a chance to flex his comedy muscles.

Taylor Swift will grace the stage as the night musical guest the day after the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12. This means we might end up hearing songs that were first released back in 2012, but just know that they are Taylor’s Version.

California rapper Saweetie will perform on November 20, with Kim’s Convenience actor Liu as host. While Swift’s performed on the show a hefty five times, the “Tap In” rapper will make her debut.

SNL also reaffirms Ed Sheeran’s status as this week’s musical performer as he’s been officially been cleared of COVID-19 and completed his quarantine period. All three of November’s hosts will make their SNL hosting debut, with Succession’s Emmy-nominated Kieran Culkin set to host on Saturday, November 6.

It should be noted Culkin previously made a guest appearance on the show when his slightly older brother Macaulay Culkin hosted in 1991. Kieran was 9 years old at the time, and played a character named Froggy in a “Richmeister” sketch. Hopefully he will return the favor and bring on Macaulay for a sketch or two.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and live on Peacock on Saturdays at 11p.m. ET.