Featured player Devon Walker and his "baby" SNL breakup

Saturday Night Live makes its first cast cut of the season with featured player Devon Walker.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 25, 2025 | 7:40pm
Saturday Night Live returns in a few weeks, but before it can bring audiences their weekly serving of Trump impressions, disgusting joke swaps, and Digital Shorts from those rascally Please Don’t Destroy boys, the show needs to shed some weight and then add some weight. Earlier today, Lorne Michaels began his yearly ritual of tossing departing SNL writers and cast members into a volcano with writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yimm. This afternoon, he found a third unfortunate soul: featured player Devon Walker. Walker joined the show in 2022 and went on to do impressions of Frank Ocean, Draymond Green, and Eric Adams. But only so often. Deadline notes that Walker had the least amount of screen time last season.

Walker broke the news that “me and baby broke up” on Instagram. “To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages,” a screenshot of a TextEdit statement reads. “Some of ’em last a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is when you sign up.” Walker notes that in his three years on the show, “sometimes it was really cool,” and others it was “toxic as hell.” Noting that “we made the most of what it was” even amid “dysfunction,” making a “fucked up lil family.” But he mentions how satisfying it was to do this with writers Gary Richardson and Alex English, who “really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 Rock. It’s a beautiful thing.” Anyway, Walker is “bout to go to Japan.” When he returns, he’ll be looking for prestige dramas starring Julianne Moore. (Hello, is the President of Sirens season two available?) In the meantime, the comedian launched a podcast in April called My Favorite Lyrics and is continuing his summer tour, “Smiling Thru It All.”

 
