Featured player Devon Walker and his "baby" SNL breakup Saturday Night Live makes its first cast cut of the season with featured player Devon Walker.

Saturday Night Live returns in a few weeks, but before it can bring audiences their weekly serving of Trump impressions, disgusting joke swaps, and Digital Shorts from those rascally Please Don’t Destroy boys, the show needs to shed some weight and then add some weight. Earlier today, Lorne Michaels began his yearly ritual of tossing departing SNL writers and cast members into a volcano with writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yimm. This afternoon, he found a third unfortunate soul: featured player Devon Walker. Walker joined the show in 2022 and went on to do impressions of Frank Ocean, Draymond Green, and Eric Adams. But only so often. Deadline notes that Walker had the least amount of screen time last season.