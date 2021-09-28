Recently, Comedy Bang! Bang! host Scott Aukerman has been teasing the launch of something called Comedy Bang! Bang! World, a new enterprise that would either be some kind of Patreon-style way to support CBB directly, a brand new CBB theme park (complete with a Big Sue’s Pizza restaurant and some kind of stage show by Dame Sir Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber), or maybe a new CBB video game where Aukerman can ride Yoshi and fly using a cape. Well, Aukerman finally shared more details on Comedy Bang! Bang! World today and it’s… mostly a Patreon-style way to support CBB directly and get access to exclusive new shows from within the CBB-verse.



Technically a “slate of premium podcast programming” (according to a Medium post), Comedy Bang! Bang! World is a joint venture between Aukerman and podcast company Acast, and it was co-founded by Aukerman and Brett Morris—better known to CBB fans and Hollywood Handbook heads as Engineer Brett. The regular ad-supported version of CBB will not be leaving its home on the Earwolf network, but premium, ad-free episodes will only be available on Comedy Bang! Bang! world.

There will be two subscription tiers on Comedy Bang! Bang! World, with the “Legacy” tier costing $4 a month and granting subscribers access to new ad-free CBB episodes as well as archives of old CBB episodes. For $7 a month, you get access to the “Maximus” plan, which gets you that stuff and a new show called Scott Hasn’t Seen with Shaun Diston, a series called CBB Presents! featuring CBB spin-offs and other similar things, new episodes of Andy Daly’s Bonanas For Bonanza, and more.

Comedy Bang! Bang! World will launch on October 1, and Aukerman has been answering some FAQs on Twitter today about what this means for current Stitcher Premium subscribers and whether or not there will be a discount for annual plans (there will!). Hopefully this is all laying the groundwork for the eventual construction of an actual CBB theme park, though, because we’d really like to see some costumed characters dressed like Intern Gino, Scott’s Nephew Todd, and The Time Keeper.