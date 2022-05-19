Scott Brazelton is the latest in a long line of amateur amusement park creators. The motivations of people in his area of work varies; For one person, building homemade rides may help fulfill elaborate childhood Hot Wheels fantasies. For others, it may be the best way to kill time during quarantine, test local squirrels’ problem-solving skills, or avoid having to line that filthy rodent Mickey’s pockets while throwing a Star Wars-themed birthday party.



For Brazelton, the desire to build a backyard rollercoaster was simple: He needed to find some way to fulfill his three-year-old’s son insatiable need for speed that didn’t involve launching the child out of a cannon.



According to Storyful’s repost of the video, Brazelton learned from another backyard rollercoaster builder how to go about the task and, because his day job is working as a Southwest Airlines pilot, customized the cart according to his son West’s desire to ride a plane like those his dad flies.



To show off his work, Brazelton posted a video of West taking his first ride on the coaster. The kid approaches the craft, waits by its plane-shaped cart, and is asked by his dad whether he wants “to go low and slow at first until you feel comfortable” before going faster.



“Nope,” West responds immediately. “No. I want to go fast.”

The view shifts to show West’s face as he prepares for the ride to begin. Though he’s initially puzzled that the rollercoaster doesn’t “go by itself” and is impatient with the pre-ride safety check, West is soon screaming with joy as he races around the backyard, yelling “watch out!” at a nearby horse, and evaluating the ride as “very fun.”



As noted in the Storyful video’s description, Brazelton had to make West his own ride not just so he could “go fast,” but also in order to avoid a lifelong inferiority complex. His other son, Wyatt, received his own custom-built coaster in 2017, after all, and knowing that your dad made an actual working rollercoaster for your older brother and not you is the sort of thing that has a way of messing with a kid’s psyche.

[via Boing Boing]

