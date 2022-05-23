After a series of exciting Fast And Furious casting notices, we can also add Scott Eastwood to the roster of Fast X, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Because you know what they say: I t’s not a Fast family reunion without Little Nobody.

Yes, Eastwood will be reprising the role he first (and last) played in The Fate Of The Furious. Little Nobody famously worked with Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) to help take down the cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron). Russell is one of the few “Friends of the Furious” not yet confirmed to be returning for Fast X, so we’ll have to settle for Eastwood for now.

Eastwood is joined by Theron and Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) whole crew in re-entering the Fast universe (with the exception of one notable Rock-shaped absence). Even more exciting this time around are the newcomers, including Diesel’s Marvel colleague Brie Larson and two of the multiverse’s Aquamen, Jason Momoa and Alan Ritchson. Cardi B is also making a comeback after her F9 appearance, because why the hell not!

Suffice to say Eastwood’s casting may be overshadowed by some of his coworkers, but Fast is all about being a team player— and, apparently, getting along with Vin Diesel, something Dwayne Johnson couldn’t stomach and even longtime franchise director Justin Lin had trouble with. (Lin was replaced mid-production by Louis Leterrier, after allegedly having a “major disagreement” with Diesel. Lin remains involved as a producer, but claimed directing the film wasn’t “worth my mental health,” according to a THR source.)

We can assume Eastwood remains in Dom’s good books, though he is not (yet) one of the many cast members to receive a glowing review on Diesel’s Instagram. According to the actor’s social media, Brie Larson is set to change the family and the world, “FOREVER!” It’s hard to compete with that!