Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, John Leguizamo, and Scott Eastwood are set to star in Tin Soldier, per Deadline. Directed by Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer), the action movie starts shooting next week in Greece.

Foxx will be playing a character known as The Bokushi, a charismatic preacher who has amassed a following of hundreds of heavily armed veterans to defend his “impenetrable fortress.” De Niro’s Emmanuel Ashburn is the military operative charged with taking him down.

Played by Eastwood, Nash Cavanaugh (very good action hero name, no notes) is a former special forces asset and a onetime follower of The Bokushi who managed to escape the cult. Naturally, he’s enlisted to go back and infiltrate the compound in pursuit of Colonel Kurtz–er, The Bokushi. The horror!

While this doesn’t not sound a lot like Apocalypse Now, Tin Soldier offers a twist on the classic plot by giving Cavanaugh and The Bokushi more of a personal connection. Per Deadline’s report, “Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life.”

Leguizamo’s role has yet to be disclosed, but he is a longtime collaborator of Furman’s, having also appeared in The Lincoln Lawyer and The Infiltrator. The veteran actor recently voiced Bruno in Disney’s much talked-about Encanto. He also has a voice role on Prime Video’s animated series Fairfax, which just announced that its second season will launch next month.

Last year, Foxx enjoyed praise from fans for his reprisal of the villain Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The role was significantly rejuvenated from its origins in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In 2021, the Oscar-winner also starred in the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, though it will not be returning for another season.

Eastwood was last seen in the Jenny Slate and Charlie Day rom-com I Want You Back, but has plenty of blockbuster action flicks on his résumé, such as Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Fate Of The Furious, and Suicide Squad.

Tin Soldier is now looking for buyers at Cannes.