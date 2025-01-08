Kevin Williamson may have broken an NDA to say that Scream 7 is now filming "When you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself," the original series creator posted.

With Tom Holland busy somewhere wedding planning, Hollywood needed a new NDA-breaker in chief. Enter Kevin Williamson, the director of Scream 7 and original franchise creator, who went off-script to share his excitement over the new project last night. “I’m not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself,” he wrote on Instagram.

“What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew,” his post continued. “They brought their “A” game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow!”

Williamson landed in the director’s chair after Ghostface (read: Spyglass Media) managed to drive out almost the entire team originally planned for the film. Star Melissa Barrera was fired in November 2023 following her comments on the Israel-Hamas war. Jenna Ortega departed soon after, though scheduling and salary disputes were cited as the reasons for her exit. Director Chris Landon followed, calling the project “a dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

Even with all these troubles, the haunted franchise managed to get not only Williamson back, but also original stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Mason Gooding, Chad Meeks-Martin, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp will also appear. Scream 7 is set to premiere February 27, 2026.