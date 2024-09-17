Diddy arrested after New York grand jury indictment Sean “Diddy” Combs stands accused of numerous sexual misconduct allegations by multiple people

Following nearly a year of lawsuits, accusations, apologies, and a trip to Antigua, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by federal agents in Manhattan today after being indicted by a grand jury. Per The New York Times, details of the indictment have yet to be made public. Combs continues to deny the allegations against him, with his legal team criticizing authorities for harassing a “music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist,” who, nevertheless, stands accused of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, and human trafficking by several people.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo told CNN.

Diddy has spent much of the last year trying to dash the allegations against him, attempting to apologize for assaulting singer Cassie, but only after surveillance video evidence of an attack was released. He later deleted his apologies from Instagram. His arrest comes less than one week after the latest sexual assault accusation was made. Dawn Richard, formerly of Danity Kane, accused Diddy of sexual battery, sexual harassment, and false imprisonment in a court filing last week.

“On many occasions, Ms. Richard tried to intervene, offering Ms. Ventura support and encouragement to leave Mr. Combs,” Richard’s claim read. “Each time, Mr. Combs learned of her efforts to help Ms. Ventura and became enraged, threatening Ms. Richard’s life with statements such as ‘you want to die today,’ ‘I make n— go missing’ and ‘I end people.’”

While he settled with Cassie, Combs was beset with numerous court filings, subpoenas, and visits from police throughout the last year. In March, the Department of Homeland Security raided his properties in New York, LA, and Miami, seizing his computers and electronics. Last week, after skipping a virtual hearing, he was ordered to pay a default judgment of $100 million to a currently incarcerated man who accused Combs of sexually assaulting him in 1997. The following day, Dawn Richard came forward with her suit, accusing him of years of assault and abuse.