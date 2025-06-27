Diddy's lawyers admit to domestic violence but say he just likes threesomes As the defense mounts its closing arguments, free-floating character witness Kanye West also released a new song called "Free Diddy."

We’re rounding the home stretch on the current trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, as his defense launched into what was reportedly a very high-energy closing argument today, painting their client as a simple, good-hearted swinger who simply enjoys threesomes—completely disconnected from his occasional, undeniable bouts of domestic violence.

Per Variety, the defense speech was given by attorney Marc Agnifilo, who apparently gave a pretty lively performance, describing Combs as “a self-made, successful, Black entrepreneur” whose employees “loved him” even when they didn’t like him. (It’s not immediately clear if said “employees” include the various sex workers Combs is accused of trafficking in order to staff his various sexually extravagant parties.) Specifically, Agnifilo did his damnedest to paint Combs’ former partner, Cassie Ventura, as a willing participant in the artist’s infamous “freak-offs,” “praising” her as “A woman who likes sex. Good for her!” (This, in the same speech where he says the defense “owns” Combs’ domestic violence against Ventura, presumably because it was very famously caught on tape.) Agnifilo reportedly went after Ventura about as hard as he could, under the circumstances, pointing out she owned a “burner phone”—”Cassie is keeping it gangsta!”—to maintain a secret relationship with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, and that she wouldn’t have embarked on said relationship if she feared for her life from Combs.