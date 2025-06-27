Diddy's lawyers admit to domestic violence but say he just likes threesomes

As the defense mounts its closing arguments, free-floating character witness Kanye West also released a new song called "Free Diddy."

By William Hughes  |  June 27, 2025 | 5:50pm
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
We’re rounding the home stretch on the current trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, as his defense launched into what was reportedly a very high-energy closing argument today, painting their client as a simple, good-hearted swinger who simply enjoys threesomes—completely disconnected from his occasional, undeniable bouts of domestic violence.

Per Variety, the defense speech was given by attorney Marc Agnifilo, who apparently gave a pretty lively performance, describing Combs as “a self-made, successful, Black entrepreneur” whose employees “loved him” even when they didn’t like him. (It’s not immediately clear if said “employees” include the various sex workers Combs is accused of trafficking in order to staff his various sexually extravagant parties.) Specifically, Agnifilo did his damnedest to paint Combs’ former partner, Cassie Ventura, as a willing participant in the artist’s infamous “freak-offs,” “praising” her as “A woman who likes sex. Good for her!” (This, in the same speech where he says the defense “owns” Combs’ domestic violence against Ventura, presumably because it was very famously caught on tape.) Agnifilo reportedly went after Ventura about as hard as he could, under the circumstances, pointing out she owned a “burner phone”—”Cassie is keeping it gangsta!”—to maintain a secret relationship with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, and that she wouldn’t have embarked on said relationship if she feared for her life from Combs.

He also attacked accusations that Combs had his people kidnap employee Capricorn Clark to interrogate her about some missing jewelry over the span of five days, suggesting that it couldn’t really be kidnapping if Combs had his men take Clark back home every day (and then search her apartment for the missing jewels). Agnifilo went so far as to suggest that Capricorn’s confinement—in which she says she was given multiple lie detector tests, and told she’d be “thrown in the East River” if she failed them—was basically the same as the juror’s own service in the trial. (Note to readers: If your employer is not a judge, but still forces you to undergo extralegal jury duty for five days, it is very possible they have committed a crime!)

Meanwhile, Combs’ old buddy Kanye West managed to make even the conclusion of the trial a bit about him, releasing a new EP today with Combs’ son King that includes a song titled “Free Diddy.” Ye (who popped into Combs’ courthouse for about 45 minutes a few weeks ago to watch proceedings and show support) released the album at midnight on Friday morning.

The jury in Combs’ trial is expected to come back with a verdict as early as next week.

 

 

 
