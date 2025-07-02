Sean "Diddy" Combs gets mixed verdict, acquitted of most serious charges

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty on two out of five counts against him in federal court. The jury found Combs guilty of the Mann Act (a federal law that criminalizes the transportation of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose”) in connection to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and an ex-girlfriend known under the pseudonym “Jane.” He was found not guilty of charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and “Jane,” per ABC News.

Abuse allegations against the famed hip-hop producer first surfaced in 2023 from Ventura, who would go on to testify in the federal trial. In addition to the federal case, dozens of civil suits have since been filed against Combs, who has admitted to domestic abuse but denied the more grievous charges against him. Accusations leveled against Combs include rape, sexual assault, physical and psychological abuse, violence, and intimidation. He was arrested in September 2024 and remained in custody since then, having been denied bail due to the judge’s concerns of “the danger of obstruction of justice and the danger of witness tampering.”

The jury initially announced it had reached a verdict on only four of the five counts, indicating to the judge that the group was deadlocked over the matter of racketeering conspiracy. They were instructed to continue deliberating and ultimately returned with a not guilty verdict. The prosecution is now seeking a 20-year maximum sentence against Combs, and asked the judge that he remain in custody until sentencing. The defense has requested he “be released on conditions to his home in Miami and offered a $1 million bond,” per NBC News. Both sides were granted several hours to submit letters arguing for or against release before the court reconvenes on Wednesday afternoon; Combs will remain in the courthouse until that time, ABC News reports.

In a statement (via CNN), Ventura’s lawyer said, “This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.” The attorney praised her courage and said she “brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion,” adding, “This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”