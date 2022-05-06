Selena Gomez will make her Saturday Night Live debut next week on May 14. She’s picking up hosting duties with musical guest Post Malone.

Gomez’s appearance on SNL comes ahead of the second season premiere of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, which will arrive on June 28. She currently stars in the New York-set comedy series alongside SNL alum Martin Short and frequent host Steve Martin.

Posty’s set to release his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3. The album includes features from Kid Laroi, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. The rapper is also a SNL first-timer, so we’ve got a couple of newbies hitting the stage next week. (Though Gomez was on SNL back in 2016 as performer, this is her first time serving as a host.)

Advertisement

This weekend, Doctor Strange himself hosts the sketch series— this will be Benedict Cumberbatch second time hitting the stage and performing hosting duties. Cumberbatch will joined by musical guest Arcade Fire. This latest appearance will be Arcade Fire’s fifth SNL appearance.



Both Cumberbatch and Arcade Fire have exciting projects released today, with Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness entering theaters, and Arcade Fire’s new album WE hitting the ai rwaves.

There’s just a few more shows remaining this season, but the finale host and musical yet have yet to be announced. SNL airs weekly on NBC at 11 E.T.

