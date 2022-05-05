Some new residents are renting out rooms in The Arconia for the second season of Hulu’s mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building, and we’ve finally learned a little bit more about them. It’s been revealed that Cara Delevingne will star as a love interest for Selena Gomez’s Mabel, along with some details about Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine’s characters in the forthcoming season.

Delevingne plays Alice, a hip art gallery owner who opens Mabel up to another side of her identity. Delevingne and Gomez are longtime friends, which showrunner and series co-creator John Hoffman says definitely works to their advantage on-screen.

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” Hoffman tells Vanity Fair. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.’”

Schumer is set to take on a role she may be familiar with: A “slightly unbearable” version of herself. Her character reportedly plays a “pivotal” role in the beginning of the season, as she looks to adapt the Only Murders podcast for the big screen—and she wants to be the star.

Another important character for the second season will be played Shirley MacLaine. She will be the grieving mother of Bunny (played Jayne Houdyshell), who’s found dead in the season one finale. MacLaine’s acting career spans decades, and she’s known for her work on Terms Of Endearment, The Apartment, and Steel Magnolias.

“She’s 88 now and as sharp as they come,” Hoffman says. “The beautiful thing for me was Steve [Martin] saying, before she arrived, ‘I cannot believe I’m going to get to do things with Shirley MacLaine.’ Then he went on and on about seeing her when he was young. That really moved me.”

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez are all returning for the second installment of the whodunnit series.



The second season of Only Murders In The Building premieres on Hulu on June 28.