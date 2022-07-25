Whether or not the gay ending of Legally Blonde was actually real, Selma Blair has pledged her support for it. The actress, who played Elle’s (Reese Witherspoon) rival Vivian, only just learned about the supposed alternate ending on Evan Ross Katz’s podcast, but the rumor has persisted since the New York Times oral history of the film.

In the piece, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Urbach, who played Elle’s sorority besties, both recalled a version of the script that ended with an enemies-to-lovers twist. “The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically,” Cauffiel claimed. (For the record, screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith have denied writing such an ending.)

When Blair was asked if she was aware of the possibility on Shut Up Evan, she replies, “No, but I love that idea! What fun.” Noting Cauffiel “has a kid at home,” she speculates, “I’m sure she was just, like, having fun with this.”

She adds, “I don’t remember that, maybe it was, but I don’t think so. I’m friends with Karen and Kiwi that wrote it, and it wasn’t–but I would’ve loved that so much. Let’s go with that. I think it’s so much fun.”

She does remember another of the alternates: “There was an ending that Vivian was blonde, and I did–I have that, I have the Polaroids, and I look gorgeous, I looked just like Faye Dunaway…in Bonnie and Clyde. It was gorgeous. The beret was on and the blonde.”

As for the future of Legally Blonde, Blair doesn’t have any insider info on Mindy Kaling’s script for the upcoming third film: “I’m hoping that I at least get to make a cameo, that I’m there,” she says. “I’m hoping, hoping that that legacy can continue, because that was–talk about the good things in life. That movie is one of the good things in life. It’s a highlight. Like, I really feel like, ‘Yeah, my obit’s gonna look OK.’”