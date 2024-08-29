10 books to read in September, including a Lost retrospective and a Sally Rooney novel

Release date: September 10

Publisher: Crown

The latest twisty novel from Liane Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies, Apples Never Fall, and Nine Perfect Strangers, begins with an unusual plane flight in which one passenger tells the others how and when they’re going to die. It’s all just a silly diversion until the predictions start coming true a few months later. With that enticing opening, Moriarty hooks you into a story about the choices we make and what we might do differently if we knew exactly how much time we had left. The chapters alternate between a handful of characters from the flight, as well as the “Death Lady” herself, who may or may not be clairvoyant. Moriarty is especially good at handling dark material with a light touch, making for a smooth transition from fizzy summer beach reads to the more sober vibes of early fall.