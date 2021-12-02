There’s nothing especially unusual about getting high and going to a concert—especially if you live in a state where pot is legal, and especially especially if you are Seth Rogen, a man who has cheerfully incorporated “happy stoner” into his public profile.

Still, even for someone as comfortable with being high as Rogen, presumably, is at this point, “Being very high on national TV while Adele is like 10 feet away from you, singing her heart out” might constitute an extra degree of difficulty. Said situation is exactly what befell the comedy star a few weeks back, though, as he revealed to Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show interview last night.

In Rogen’s defense, he contends that he was simply invited to “a small Adele concert,” and didn’t realize until he and his wife Laura Miller got there that they were, in fact, about to be on national broadcast television. “ And I’m like, ‘Maybe it’s not that big a television special,’” Rogen notes to Fallon. “A nd then the first person I see is Oprah Winfrey.”

Compounding matters: The fact that Rogen and Miller weren’t going to be able to comfortably skulk in the back, just absorbing the paired effects of cannabis and “Rolling In The Deep.” Instead, they were seated in 1A and 1B—which is how we got all those shots of Rogen happily clapping along after every song, doing, in his own words, an impression of someone looking very cool at an Adele concert. (“Which is not, like, a healthy thought to have,” he notes.)

But despite having to deal with some purported stinkeye from the likes of Drake (supposedly perplexed, as he might be, as to why Rogen, who’s never met Adele, was seated in front of him at the show), reviews for Rogen’s “performance” were apparently good. “I think it’s the most popular thing I’ve ever been in, in my entire life,” he joked. “ There are people who I know who have not watched my last 5 movies who have been texting me, ‘That Adele concert looked amazing.’”

[via Mashable]