The Golden Globes have really gone to the dogs in new clip from Seth Rogen's The Studio Hollywood isn't what it used to be in a new clip from Rogen's Apple TV+ series, premiering March 26.

Happy Golden Globes Day to all those who celebrate, which is, well, fewer and fewer of us every year. Whether or not you see the steadily declining ratings for Hollywood’s booziest awards affair as a just reward for the HFPA’s behavior or a sad reflection of the current state of the industry depends on your perspective. For Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the current state of affairs is certainly a disappointment. “I remember when the red carpet of the Golden Globes actually stood for something,” he hilariously declares in a new clip from the Apple TV+ series The Studio, premiering March 26.

Obviously it’s a bit of a stretch to say the Golden Globes red carpet—which begins in real life at 6 PM E.T. this evening over on E!—ever really “stood for something,” but he’s not wrong that things have changed drastically since Hollywood’s golden age. In The Studio clip, Matt observes the new normal with his predecessor at Continental Studios, the ousted boss played by Catherine O’Hara. As she points out, the carpet is littered with influencers who aren’t even going to be staying for the show, which is something you’ll probably notice in real life if you do indeed check out the E! Network coverage.

“Almost everything is inspired, if not directly by something that has happened then by feelings we’ve had or fears that have arisen about things we hope don’t happen,” Rogen, who co-wrote, directs, and executive produces the series said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “A lot of it was either told to us by other people or things we ourselves have experienced.”

In other words, The Studio is a fictionalized Hollywood, but not a drastically fictionalized one. And as such, there are a lot of real-life Hollywood power players appearing in the show as themselves, including Martin Scorsese, Olivia Wilde, Sarah Polley, Ron Howard, and even Netflix boss Ted Sarandos. They (and a slew of other recognizable stars) will appear alongside the regular series cast which includes Rogen, O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and guest star Bryan Cranston. You can probably check out some of these faces as life imitates art—or the other way around?—at the actual 2025 Golden Globes ceremony on CBS at 8 PM E.T.