We’re less than two months out from the finale of the inaugural season of Amazon Prime’s Lord Of The Rings prequel The Rings Of Power, but new forces are already rising ahead of season two. Today, the streamer announced that seven new cast members have been confirmed for the series’ second season.

Hanna’s Gabriel Akuwudike, The Witcher’s Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, The Crown’s Ben Daniels, Peaky Blinders’ Sam Hazeldine, Amelia Kenworthy, Persuasion’s Nia Towle, and The Two Popes’ Nicholas Woodeson are the seven new Middle-earth dwellers joining the cast next season. The series announced the news today via its Twitter account, welcoming each and every new actor to the series with an individual post.

“Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth. To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of global television, shares in a statement alongside the casting news. “We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two.”

As of this writing, specific details on any of the new players’ roles are still being kept under wraps. Sam Hazeldine marks the only exception— the actor will replace Joseph Mawle as Adar in one of the biggest shakeups on the season 2 bill. Adar, the mysterious Elvish orc leader and first elf to be tortured by the dark lord Morgoth , served as one of the first season’s central villains.

Although the next installment of The Rings Of Power has yet to receive a release date, filming is reportedly already underway in the United Kingdom. All episodes of the first season are currently available for streaming on Prime.