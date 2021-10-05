Sex And The City fans have dealt with so many rumors surrounding revival series And Just Like That…’s plot in the past few months. Is Mr. Big dead? Or just divorced from Carrie? Or is the couple’s actually fine after a bumpy start to their marriage in the movie? And who’s actually going to replace Samantha as the only one in the friend group who’s still having plenty of sex in the city?



We’ll find out right in time for the holidays, as HBO Max just announced that the sequel series to Sex And The City debuts in December.

According to the official logline, the new version of the show “follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

It’s vague enough, so it looks like HBO Max is keeping a very tight lid on any spoilers so fans can remain intrigued by whatever the actual drama in this series will be. As we reported back in July, a picture of an alleged leaked script shared by Page Six strongly hinted that things weren’t going well for Carrie and Mr. Big.

Carrie’s dialogue in the script reads, “I was doing well, wasn’t I doing well? Before this? I mean, I was doing the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”

The script also showed that Stanford would be hanging out with the trio more, while Samantha’s out of the picture. However, Willie Garson—who played Stanford—died in September. He was set to reprise his role in And Just Like That…



HBO Max has yet to share how the show will address Stanford’s absence in the rest of the episodes.

