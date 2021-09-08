Shameless alum Steve Howey is set to star in the pilot episode of a True Lies series for CBS, where he will take on the role of a very different kind of family man. Howey will star as Harry Tasker, the role originally played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1994 film.



The character is described as a “benign, play-it-safe, seemingly risk-averse computer salesman and devoted family man, married with two kids.” But there’s more to Harry than meets the eyes, as he’s also an undercover operative working for a covert U.S. Intelligence organization.

Keeping with the plot lines in the film, the series will follow Harry as he tries to navigate his secret identity as well as his failing marriage. Jamie Lee Curtis plays Harry’s wife in the film, a role which has yet to be cast for the series. In the film, Harry’s unfulfilled suburban wife seeks excitement due to her husband’s frequent absences. In an effort to revitalize their marriage, Harry recruits her for a mission, which brings them closer as they end up on a dangerous adventure together.

The original film starred Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov. James Cameron directed the film, and returns to executive produce the series alongside Rae Sanchini.

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix (who also created the rebooted Turner & Hooch) is writing the pilot and executive producing True Lies. Anthony Hemingway (Shameless, American Crime Story, Red Tails) will direct the pilot and executive produce the series alongside Nix.

Howey is best known his role as Kevin Ball on Showtime’s Shameless through its eleven season run. He has also starred in films like Stuber, Supercross, DOA: Dead or Alive, Something Borrowed, Bride Wars, and the upcoming feature Day Shift with Scott Adkins and Jamie Foxx.