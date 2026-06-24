Year of sheep on screen continues with Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom trailer The next stop-motion animated Aardman picture arrives in time for Halloween.

It’s a big year for the cinematic sheep. Earlier this year was The Sheep Detectives, and then just this week Sheep In The Box, which, admittedly, seems to have a less literal interpretation of sheep, charted its move from Cannes to U.S. cinemas. Not to be outdone, Shaun The Sheep is also on his way back to the movies with The Beast Of Mossy Bottom, in time for Aardman Studio’s 50th anniversary. The newest teaser for the movie doesn’t reveal a ton about the stop-motion film’s plot, but does at least give a good look at the kind of zany hijinks you might hope would come from an Aardman movie.