Year of sheep on screen continues with Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom trailer

The next stop-motion animated Aardman picture arrives in time for Halloween.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 24, 2026 | 9:22am
Image via Aardman
Film News Shaun The Sheep
Year of sheep on screen continues with Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom trailer

It’s a big year for the cinematic sheep. Earlier this year was The Sheep Detectives, and then just this week Sheep In The Box, which, admittedly, seems to have a less literal interpretation of sheep, charted its move from Cannes to U.S. cinemas. Not to be outdone, Shaun The Sheep is also on his way back to the movies with The Beast Of Mossy Bottom, in time for Aardman Studio’s 50th anniversary. The newest teaser for the movie doesn’t reveal a ton about the stop-motion film’s plot, but does at least give a good look at the kind of zany hijinks you might hope would come from an Aardman movie. 

Luckily, we do know a bit of what The Beast Of Mossy Bottom is going to be about. The film “sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween – until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock’s beloved pumpkin patch!” reads an official synopsis. “When Shaun turns MAD SCIENTIST to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control… With The Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure.” 

Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom opens in theaters on September 18. 

 
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