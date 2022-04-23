Showtime and Paramount Television have both formally cut ties today with David Hollander, the producer behind long-time Showtime drama Ray Donovan, and, more recently, showrunner on the network’s upcoming, Paramount TV-produced, revival of American Gigolo. Per Deadline, the sister-companies both ended their relationship with Hollander after an investigation into allegations of misconduct, presumably on the American Gigolo set.

Here’s the spokesperson quote, which is blunt, if not especially informative, about what went down, per Paramount Television Studios : “ David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him.”

Hollander’s been with Showtime since 2013, serving as executive producer on all seven seasons (and a movie) of the Ray Donovan saga. His most recent project was Gigolo, which sees Jon Bernthal step into a part played by Richard Gere in Paul Schrader’s 1980 film, exploring the life of Julian Kaye in a version of the Los Angeles sex worker scene set 15 years after the events of the movie. Per Deadline, the series is apparently 7 out of 10 episodes of the way through filming; one of Hollander’s lieutenants will reportedly serve as showrunner through its completion. Gretchen Mol co-stars, alongside Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle and Leland Orser.

There’s no word yet on what behavior or complaints precipitated the investigation into Hollander’s actions, or his ultimate dismissal. News of the investigation is now just the latest in a line of similar incidents that have popped up in productions over the last month ; Frank Langella was removed from Netflix’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher over a complaint of inappropriate behavior a few weeks ago, and filming on Aziz Ansari’s movie Being Mortal was recently suspended after an investigation was launched into the behavior of star Bill Murray on the film’s set.