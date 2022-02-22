In Showtime’s series adaptation of The Man Who Fell To Earth, it’s not just some planet in a distant galaxy that’s in danger—it’s ours as well.



The series stars Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight), along with Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy.

In the new series inspired by the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic David Bowie film directed by Nicolas Roeg, Ejiofor plays an extraterrestrial named Faraday who’s fallen to our planet, leaving behind his own destroyed planet. It’s on Earth he finds Justin Falls (Harris), a single mother, scientist, and engineer who he believes can solve both planet’s problems. Together, the two seek to save our dying planet as well as the one far, far away.

The full trailer shows Faraday’s descent to Earth, where he meets a struggling Falls. Despite working long days to make a living, she still faces losing her home. Faraday points to climate change as the very real catastrophe we currently face, instead of the original film’s focus on vice and corruption.



The pair also run into Nighy, who takes on Bowie’s role as the first man who fell to Earth, Thomas Jerome Newton. Newton then reveals that he’s the one who calle d Faraday to this mission. As the three begin to make advancements, others begin to figure out who Faraday actually is, kicking off a manhunt by several government agencies.

The Man Who Fell To Earth is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rola Bauer, and Françoise Guyonnet.

The first two episodes of The Man Who Fell To Earth premiere on Showtime on April 24 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will then air weekly on Sundays.