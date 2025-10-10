Sigourney Weaver says she's seen "50 pages" of "extraordinary" Alien script where Ripley returns The pages in question were written by Weaver's old friend (and Alien producer) Walter Hill.

Sigourney Weaver is pretty clearly a “never say never” type when it comes to revisiting parts she likes; this is a woman who’s returned to franchises after being gone for 32 years, after outright dying (praise Eywa!), and, most memorably, after being full-on melted in molten steel. That latter death—depicted in 1992’s Alien 3, and then cloned past in 1997’s Alien: Resurrection—is on our minds lately thanks to comments Weaver made at New York Comic-Con this week, revealing that she’s seen “50 pages” of an “extraordinary” script that would once again bring Ellen Ripley back to her frequently horrible, apparently unending life.

To be fair, Weaver wasn’t talking about some hastily scrawled fan-fiction from a Johnny-get-messily-devoured-lately to the franchise: These 50 pages are apparently the brainchild of Walter Hill, who’s not only been a producer on every Alien film, but also did writing work on the first three movies (including an uncredited rewrite on the original Alien that’s frequently credited with helping to turn it into a masterpiece). Weaver, who was on a reunion panel for the original film with Veronica Cartwright, says she’s had at least one meeting with Disney (which picked up the franchise in its big Fox purchase several years back) about exploring Hill’s idea for bringing Ripley back: