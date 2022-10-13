Take it from Bruno Mars—even the smoothest, silkiest of evenings eventually must break into day. Mars has announced that Silk Sonic, his critically acclaimed duo with Anderson .Paak, will not submit their album An Evening With Silk Sonic for consideration at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. The project was widely expected to bring home an award (if not a few) after a decorated 2022 run.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars tells Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”



Because An Evening With Silk Sonic was released in November 2021, it was also eligible for 2023 Grammys. At the 2022 awards— where Silk Sonic also performed— the duo won four Grammys, with their hit “Leave The Door Open” taking home Song and Record of the year.

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” Mars shares. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open [LIVE from the 63rd GRAMMYs ® 2021]

“Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it,” Mars graciously concludes.



Nominations for next year’s Grammys will be announced on Tuesday, November 15— the awards ceremony itself will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

