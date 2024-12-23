Rebecca Ferguson and Steve Zahn spar in exclusive Silo clip In an exclusive clip from Silo episode 6, Juliette and Solo argue about saving the bunker.

The most enjoyable part of Silo season two so far has been everything that Rebecca Ferguson and Steve Zahn have been doing as Juliette Nicholson and Solo, respectively. Sequestered together in a different underground bunker, the characters have no one to deal with but each other. It has resulted in a few funny, scary, and moving conversations as they deal with their circumstances. For a knotty sci-fi drama like Silo, it’s cool to witness the two actors verbally spar. The A.V. Club‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming sixth episode is sees more of that dynamic.

In “The Dive,” Juliette is still desperate to go back to Silo 18 and stop a rebellion from killing everyone. Meanwhile, Solo is blackmailing her to stay and stop Silo 17 from flooding by swimming down and pumping the water. Once she does that, he promises to return the suit and helmet she needs to trek across the vast, toxic land above ground to make it home. As seen in the clip, she’s frustrated at his demands. In fact, she sarcastically makes demands of her own (300 feet of waterproof power line, for starters). It’s bad she might not be able to resist because, in the video, Solo also lays out the reasons she should stay—and damn, he’s kinda convincing.

Zahn fits right into the show with his zany performance, huh? He goes toe-to-toe with Ferguson, elevating a storyline that is otherwise (sorry not sorry) slightly dragging. Meanwhile, in “The Dive,” Silo 18 has a lot of trouble brewing with Mechanical pushing their uprising against the I.T. leadership further while Mayor Bernard (Tim Robbins) continues to bring Lukas (Avi Nash) into the fold as his shadow.

Silo, based on Hugh Howey’s novels, also co-stars Shane McRae, Harriet Walter, Common, Chinaze Ucha, Remmie Milner, Alexandria Riley, Billy Postlewaithe, and Rick Gomez. “The Dive” will air on Friday, December 27, with the remaining season two episodes airing on Apple TV+ through January 17, 2025. The show has already been renewed for seasons three and four.