Silo will actually get the time to solve its mysteries The Apple TV+ series will end after two more seasons.

Getting invested in a new puzzle-box show is a risky gamble these days. More often than not, they either get cancelled before any of that juicy lore comes to fruition or go so off the rails and away from their source material that they become unrecognizable from wherever they started out. (This writer was burned by 1899 and Westworld in those respective categories, so this is entirely personal.) Luckily and against all odds, it seems like Apple TV+’s Silo may escape both of those less-than-ideal fates.

Apple TV+ just announced that the Rebecca Ferguson-led dystopian series has been renewed for seasons three and four, which will be its last. Those two additional seasons will allow showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost to tell the full story of Hugh Howey’s Silo trilogy, on which the series is based. (No Game Of Thrones-esque outpacing-the-material-to-disastrous-consequences here!) “With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos,” Yost said in a statement.

Currently in its second season, Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, an engineer and one of the last 10,000 people on Earth living miles underground in a mysterious bunker called the Silo. No one knows when or why the Silo was built—they only know (or, at least, they’ve been told) that the air outside is toxic and anyone who leaves dies within minutes. Juliette, on the other hand, is on a hunt for answers—ones she (and the audience in turn) may actually get now that the show is gearing up for an actual conclusion. “I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show… I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale,” Ferguson added in her own statement.

Silo also stars Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen. You can check out the season two trailer below: