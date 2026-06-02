Juliette Nichols is out of the fire box in Silo season 3 trailer The Apple TV sci-fi series returns next month.

How long is too long to be in a box of fire? For Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), three minutes was short enough to survive but long enough to really mess her up afterward. She’s had no memories for three months, as we learn in the full trailer for Silo‘s third season, which returns to Apple TV next month. This is especially unfortunate given that she may be the only person who knows what’s going on outside of the silos, and that time for everyone else inside is rapidly diminishing.

