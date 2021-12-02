The queer Christmas canon is getting a new entry this year in Netflix’s new movie Single All The Way. Starring Ugly Betty’s Michael Urie as a West Hollywood-based social media director who doesn’t know a good thing (Philemon Chambers) when it’s right under his nose, Single is built around a sharp script, fun premise, and the inimitable Jennifer Coolidge.

We sat down with Chambers and Urie for a recent video chat to talk about the movie’s tone, queer dating options, and Jennifer Coolidge. According to Urie, he knew the movie was for him when reading the script for the first time.:

“In the script, when Aunt Sandy first appears, the stage direction is ‘Aunt Sandy enters,’ and then in parentheses it says, ‘Think Jennifer Coolidge.’ And that was before they cast Jennifer Coolidge or before she accepted the role. I thought, ‘Okay, I get it now. I know the tone of this movie. I know where we’re going. This is a movie for people who love queer anything and for people who are queer to see themselves in love.’”

There’s more from Urie and Chambers in the clip above, including a round-up of possible holiday drag names, including the Virgin Mary, A Gay In A Manger, and Candy Gayne.

Single All The Way also stars Schitt’s Creek veteran Jennifer Robertson, who plays Urie’s cool older sister. When we sat down for a video interview with Robertson, below, we talked about what attracted her to the movie, her stance on real trees vs. fake trees, and whether her parents—Canadian comedy duo Bob Robertson and Linda Cullen of Double Exposure—were ever all up in her business. You can find that all in the clip.

Single All The Way hits Netflix this Friday, December 2.