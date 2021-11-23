Netflix is always ready for the holidays, and the streamer is capping off 2021 with plenty of new Christmas specials, TV shows, and movies that’ll get you into the holiday spirit. After Hulu’s queer Christmas movie Happiest Season dominated the Christmas movie discourse last year, Netflix finally decided it was time to make its own queer Christmas flick, too: Single All The Way.



In the movie that’s coming to Netflix in December 2021 , Peter (Michael Urie) asks his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to come with him to his family’s home for Christmas. But Peter begins a romance with buff hunk James (Luke MacFarlane). Will he finally come to terms with Nick being the one or will he make things work with James? Netflix also knows exactly what gay Twitter wants, adding Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy to the cast.

But that’s not the only exciting holiday title. The always-soothing Great British Baking Show: Holidays returns for its fourth season, and How To Ruin Christmas comes back for a second season, too.

And if you simply do not care for any Christmas content, there are other binge-worthy additions in December, like Adam McKay’s star-studded film Don’t Look Up, Nicole Byer’s comedy special, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), part 2 of Money Heist’s fifth season, Cobra Kai’s fourth season, and the second season of The Witcher.

What is coming to Netflix in December 2021?

Available December 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

The Power of the Dog

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Available December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes ​​

Escalona: Season 1



Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

Available December 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Mixtape

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Available December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Available December 6

David and the Elves

Voir

Available December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Available December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Available December 9

Asakusa Kid

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Available December 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The Shack

Still Out of My League

Two

The Unforgivable

Available December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

Available December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Available December 13

Eye in the Sky

Available December 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Available December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Giver

The Hand of God

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Available December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Available December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

Available December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy



Available December 19

What Happened in Oslo

Available December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Available December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster



Grumpy Christmas

Available December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Available December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Available December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea



STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Available December 25

Single’s Inferno

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis

Available December 26

Lulli

Available December 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Available December 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Available December 30

Kitz

Hilda and the Mountain King

Available December 32

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team





What is leaving Netflix in December 2021?

Leaving December 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Leaving December 4

The Guest

Leaving December 7



Before I Fall

Leaving December 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Leaving December 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Leaving December 14

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving December 15

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leaving December 21

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving December 25

Captain Fantastic

Leaving December 30

Winchester

Leaving December 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It...

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac