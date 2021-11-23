Netflix is always ready for the holidays, and the streamer is capping off 2021 with plenty of new Christmas specials, TV shows, and movies that’ll get you into the holiday spirit. After Hulu’s queer Christmas movie Happiest Season dominated the Christmas movie discourse last year, Netflix finally decided it was time to make its own queer Christmas flick, too: Single All The Way.
In the movie that’s coming to Netflix in December 2021, Peter (Michael Urie) asks his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to come with him to his family’s home for Christmas. But Peter begins a romance with buff hunk James (Luke MacFarlane). Will he finally come to terms with Nick being the one or will he make things work with James? Netflix also knows exactly what gay Twitter wants, adding Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy to the cast.
But that’s not the only exciting holiday title. The always-soothing Great British Baking Show: Holidays returns for its fourth season, and How To Ruin Christmas comes back for a second season, too.
And if you simply do not care for any Christmas content, there are other binge-worthy additions in December, like Adam McKay’s star-studded film Don’t Look Up, Nicole Byer’s comedy special, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), part 2 of Money Heist’s fifth season, Cobra Kai’s fourth season, and the second season of The Witcher.
What is coming to Netflix in December 2021?
Available December 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Power of the Dog
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Available December 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes
Escalona: Season 1
Single All The Way
The Whole Truth
Available December 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Available December 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Available December 6
David and the Elves
Voir
Available December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Available December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Available December 9
Asakusa Kid
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Available December 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
The Shack
Still Out of My League
Two
The Unforgivable
Available December 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy
Available December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Available December 13
Eye in the Sky
Available December 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Available December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Giver
The Hand of God
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Available December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Available December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Available December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy
Available December 19
What Happened in Oslo
Available December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Available December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
Available December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Available December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Available December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Available December 25
Single’s Inferno
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis
Available December 26
Lulli
Available December 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Available December 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Available December 30
Kitz
Hilda and the Mountain King
Available December 32
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Queer Eye: Season 6
Stay Close
Seal Team
What is leaving Netflix in December 2021?
Leaving December 3
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Leaving December 4
The Guest
Leaving December 7
Before I Fall
Leaving December 8
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Leaving December 13
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Leaving December 14
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Leaving December 15
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Leaving December 21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving December 25
Captain Fantastic
Leaving December 30
Winchester
Leaving December 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It...
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac