There's danger with the ravers in new Sirāt trailer

You never know what you’re going to get when you meet a group of ravers—will it be loving community, or something darker? The jury is still out on the character of the partiers we’re introduced to in the new trailer for Sirāt, but there’s certainly an element of danger as we watch the group head deeper and deeper into an almost Mad Max-style desert.

An official synopsis for the film reads:



“A father (Sergi López) and his son arrive at a rave deep in the mountains of southern Morocco. They are searching for Mar — daughter and sister — who vanished months ago at one of these endless, sleepless parties. Surrounded by electronic music and a raw, unfamiliar sense of freedom, they hand out her photo again and again. Hope is fading, but they push through and follow a group of ravers heading to one last party in the desert. As they venture deeper into the burning wilderness, the journey forces them to confront their own limits.”

Sirāt premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last May, where it won the Jury Prize. The film, which is directed by Óliver Laxe, spent much of 2025 on the festival circuit—including stops at TIFF, the New York Film Festival, and Beyond Fest—before being nominated for two Golden Globes at the end of last year. On Sunday, it’ll compete for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Score. Spain has also selected Sirāt as its submission for Best International Film at the 2026 Oscars. Sirāt will open in New York and Los Angeles on February 6 before rolling out nationwide later that month.