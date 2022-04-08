Earlier this week, Sleater-Kinney teased a big announcement coming for the 25th anniversary of Dig Me Out. It would’ve been painful for the now-duo to go on an anniversary tour without Janet Weiss, who made her debut as the band’s drummer on that record. Thankfully, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker went a different direction. The news is actually a covers album featuring Brownstein and Tucker’s “closest friends and admired artists.”



Advertisement

Those include St. Vincent, The Linda Lindas, Wilco, TV On The Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe, Courtney Barnett, Jason Isbell with Amanda Shires, Big Joanie, Margo Price, Low, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Tyler Cole, and more.

The band announced on social media that a portion of the proceeds from the album will go to SMYRC, a Portland-based LGTBQIA+ youth center that provides “a safe, harassment-free space for queer and trans youth ages 13-23.”

The band has yet to share who will play what on the album, but the possibility of St Vincent covering “One More Hour” (a song about Tucker and Brownstein’s breakup) after having a similar dynamic with Brownstein is too much to handle—in the best way. So here’s hoping that Annie Clark chose the cover that would make queer Twitter lose its shit the most.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $12 Good Smile Overwatch: D.Va (Academy Skin Version) Figma She’s six inches tall and comes with three face plates.

The stand is included so you can make all kinds of poses. Buy for $99 at Amazon

If you want to revisit the Dig Me Out days ahead of the covers album’s release, you can read The A.V. Club’s interview with Brownstein for the album from 1997, where she talked about Tucker and Weiss having boring day jobs (Tucker did clerical work and Weiss worked at an ad agency), saying no to Lollapalooza, being tired of the “riot grrrl” label, and not wanting frat bros to be part of their fanbase.

We’ll update you with the list of who’s playing what when Sleater-Kinney announces it.