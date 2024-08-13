Hugo Weaving classes up Slough House in Slow Horses’ fourth season trailer The stinkiest spies in Slough return to Apple this September

Slough House’s stinkiest is returning to Apple TV+, and they haven’t considered bathing. Slow Horses, the Apple TV spy series starring Gary Oldman as the greasy leader of dishonorable but not discharged secret agents, will report to the streamer this September for season four. The show has already been nominated for nine Emmys, but with season four, they’re bringing out the big gun: Hugo Weaving.

Based on London Rules, author Mick Herron’s fifth Slough House book, the new season will follow a suicide bombing “that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.” For this fourth outing, Weaving joins the show as Frank Harkness, which, based on the trailer, should provide some counterbalance to the sweaty, schlubby, farting Oldman. Harkness is an ex-CIA operative who becomes the book series’ lead antagonist after going rogue from his spy service. The trailer hints at an “assassination squad,” which sounds like bad news for Jackson Lamb—though he doesn’t appear overly concerned. Meanwhile, River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) has to take care of his confused grandfather (played by Jonathan Pryce). Could the assassination squad be for him? Stay tuned to Slow Horses to find out.

Slow Horses has remained one of Apple TV+’s most dependable offerings, with each season heralded as a stinkier spy series than all that has come before. “Shuffling about in a filthy mac with stringy, greasy hair, Oldman’s Lamb has become one of the most unique, vivid TV characters in years,” wrote David Cote in our review of season three. “You can nearly smell the stench of cigarettes and hangover as Oldman runs endless variations on Lamb’s amused, appalled contempt, e.g., ‘You’re as useless as a paper condom.’ Other characters most definitely scent the vile pong of Lamb’s strategic blasts of flatulence.”

Smell Slow Horses for yourself when the show returns to Apple TV+ on September 4.