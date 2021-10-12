Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell isn’t going to be a rock star anymore. The “All Star” band’s frontperson announced his retirement to TMZ, citing mental health issues as the reason he’s calling it quits.



“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with,” he tells TMZ.



He adds, “To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

He still plans to be supportive of the band, saying, “I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans.”

This news comes after a viral TikTok showed Harwell exhibiting worrisome behavior last Saturday at the Big Slip beer festiva l in upstate New York . In the clip , Harwell mumbled unintelligibly , cursed at fans, appeared to do the Nazi salute multiple times, and threatened to kill an audience member’s “whole family” on stage.

“Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last 8 years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” Smash Mouth’s representative tells The New York Post. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.” According to Variety, Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy eight years ago.



Besides Harwell, the only founding member left in the band is bassist Paul De Lisle. Despite Harwell’s departure from the band, it looks like Smash Mouth intends to go on without him.