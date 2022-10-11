Few talents, in recent memory, have had the reach and impact of Megan Thee Stallion over the collective cultural landscape. It is why she is one of the rare celebrities and personalities who can serve as both host and musical guest on SNL. Talented with an infectious natural charm and charisma, Megan Thee Stallion is the perfect host to bring eyes back to SNL. Her hosting duties already earned headlines when it was revealed that her LA home was robbed while she was preparing this week and she’s already announced that she will be taking a much-deserved break from the spotlight following her hosting duties.

Best branded sketch

Hot Girl Hospital - SNL

SNL is at its best when it has an understanding of the host and is able to create content suited to their skills and unique persona. That understanding was best captured in “Hot Girl Hospital,” combining Megan Thee Stallion’s nursing degree and hot girl brand. Joined by Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim, Megan Thee Stallion’s hospital dedicated to “bad bitches” was a sketch that could only really be done with her as host. The New York Times quote “Somehow empowering and regressive at the same time,” was the perfect summation of a tongue-and-cheek sketch.

Most relatable sketch

We Got Brought - SNL

“We Got Brought” was one of those universal SNL sketches that capture the anxieties of social gatherings. With Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Megan Thee Stallion as the plus-ones of a trio of old friends, forced conversations and awkward silences created perfectly calibrated cringe comedy. Structuring the sketch in the form of a music video, was perfect for Megan Thee Stallion but it was really her forceful exit line about going to the bathroom to escape those two strangers that was the peak of the sketch.

Most Emotional Moment

Megan Thee Stallion: Anxiety (Live) - SNL

You don’t expect too many serious moments during SNL. However, during her performance of Anxiety, Megan Thee Stallion seemed overcome with emotion. The performance was simple with a strong point of view, but her visible emotion reflected the authenticity that she exudes that has earned her such a wide and devoted fanbase.

Worst technical direction

Workout Class - SNL

The premise of this sketch was promising. Channeling Megan Thee Stalliion’s uniquely confident “hottie” energy into an exercise instructor contrasted with Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman as assistant instructors focused on maintaining a flat butt works well in theory. It was some strange technical decisions and hiccups that hindered the sketch. Some strange transitions between shots only seemed to highlight the odd blocking of the scene. There were three focal points throughout the scene that felt oddly siphoned off from one another. Both Megan and Bowen Yang seemed to be breaking during the scene, which can always be amusing on SNL, but the confusing geography of the scene created a disconnect.

MVP of the week

Classroom - SNL

While she has always been great on the show, Ego Nwodim really got the chance to shine this episode. She was great in everything and appeared in the most sketches of the night. Her delivery of “they can” in “Girl Talk” was particularly hilarious, but it was “Classroom” that really showed off Nwodim’s unique talents. Riffing off films like Dangerous Minds or Freedom Writers, Nwodim comes in as a substitute teacher with mistaken assumptions and expectations. The way that Nwodim attempts to save face as the fool in the sketch is precision comedy.

