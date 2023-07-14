Disney says obviously fake Snow White photos are, in fact, fake

People who love to be mad and loud on the internet really do just jump at any possible opportunity to get really mad and really loud—even opportunities that are very clearly fabricated with that exact purpose in mind.



Case in point: if you saw Rachel Zegler trending on Twitter today, you might have been surprised to pull up an “exclusive” set photo of the actress from Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake that is... very obviously a different woman entirely. But did that cold hard fact stop Twitter users like Libs of TikTok and right-wing commentator Matt Walsh from throwing their little temper tantrums? You bet it didn’t!

The photos in question were initially shared by British tabloid Daily Mail under the concise and snappy headline: “EXCLUSIVE: Snow White and the Seven... Politically-Correct Companions? First pictures of new live-action remake of Disney classic shows stand-in princess walking with diverse band of merry men and women after row over using dwarf actors.”

While Daily Mail did get it right that Disney faced backlash over their decision to remake this particular film from Peter Dinklage and the dwarfism community (a controversy the company addressed in an unsurprisingly vague statement), that’s about where the tabloid’s “reporting” ends.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, a Disney spokesperson said: “The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction.”

No official photos have been released from the Snow White set as of yet, but, based on the internet’s initial reaction to that one behind-the-scenes look at Zegler in the iconic blue and yellow gown back in May, we’re sure it will be abundantly clear when they are. Now that that’s settled, can we get back to arguing about the real issue with all of these remakes, which is: why?