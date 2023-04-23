The unassuming (and thus disarming) charm of HBO’s Somebody Somewhere is baked right into its title. Here is universality found through specificity: Sam (the brilliant Bridget Everett) could be somebody, somewhere—New York City, say, where her singing talents would be celebrated. But, if season one of this Hannah Bos- and Paul Thureen-created series stood for anything, it was the conviction that sometimes the mere act of being somebody somewhere (a sister in Manhattan, Kansas, say) is and should be enough. Sam’s truncated journey to finding her people in her small hometown operates at an intentionally low-key register. There’s a mundanity and a universality to her grief and frustrations—but also to her joys and gifts.



If season one was about Sam finding parts of herself in Manhattan, season two begins by showing us what she’s gained. And the scene is just as unassuming and as hilarious and tender as any of the best moments from season one: As Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) get their steps in, we witness how close they’ve become and what their shorthand has evolved into. But even in such closeness, Somebody Somewhere starts revealing how far Sam still has to go. It may be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but her commitment to NNP (“no new people”) should give us pause—as it does Joel, whose gregarious openness has done so much for Sam’s social life. But there’s still a whiles to go. (Side note: I love the way they’ve both turned showing affection for one another into a hilarious punchline. Such a moment shows how nimbly Somebody Somewhere straddles the line between Sam’s cynicism and Joel’s sincerity.)

Advertisement

Somebody Somewhere Episode #2.1 (Season 2, Episode 1) Comedy/Drama Grade B+ CAST Bridget Everett Sam Jeff Hiller Joel Mary Catherine Garrison Tricia Miller Danny McCarthy Rick Mike Hagerty Ed Miller Murray Hill Fred Rococo

As we learn, Sam has been tasked with dealing with her father’s farm and so her desire to limit her social circle remains a defensive move. She struggles as it is to stay on good terms with her sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), who herself is going through it. After all, last season ended with her finding out her husband had been cheating on her with her BFF/business partner. That’s a lot to take in; add in the fact that her daughter is now headed to college (with a “DREAM” sign begrudgingly in tow, no less!) and you sort of feel for Tricia and her perma-exasperated vibe. Still, that she’s caught up in her own drama means Tricia leaves Sam alone to deal with readying up their family farm to be sold, which is what their father wants now that he’s headed for some quiet time away from dealing with their ailing (and apparently, now chain-smoking!) mother.

27% off Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 Camera with Free Accessory Kit A superior shooter for less

Imagine shooting smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K 24p/30p videos and crisp FHD at 60p, all with the convenience and ease of a compact camera. What sets the G100 apart, aside from its great picture, is its user-friendly features. Plus, it’s super compact and lightweight even with a lens attached. Buy for $548 at Adorama Advertisement

Tricia and Sam are, each in their own way, trying to move on. Or being forced to do so. And at a broader level with their storylines, Somebody Somewhere seems to be asking a crucial questions many of us have grappled with at some point in our lives: How do we move on without losing what we had? How do we move forward without leaving behind that which makes us who we are? Namely: How do we grow?

Watching Sam clean out the barn (and silently break down with Joel on the phone) is heartbreaking precisely because it captures how hard it is to do the painful work of shedding the old to usher in the new. Good then that the show, rather than merely wallow in such thorny and melancholy feelings, whisks us eventually to a “lit” night in between Joel, Sam, and Tricia(!) which turns out to be a lot more fun than any of them would have anticipated. Thank the pencil test!

Advertisement

Such a blend, between quiet moments of introspection and riotiously funny scenes (Joel and Sam laughing hysterically after a shaker mishap, for instance, is a moment I have to imagine wasn’t scripted) is a hallmark of why Somebody Somewhere is such a welcome gem in today’s television landscape. To break down even in its plot in a recap like this one reveals just how attentive the show is about the moments in between—in between life changing decisions, in between family crises, in between the points in our lived experiences that otherwise make up the bulk of television shows. Instead, Somebody Somewhere values mundane visits, late-night chats and, yes, even walks to get one’s steps in. Because it understands that’s where the bulk of life happens.

Advertisement

Stray observations