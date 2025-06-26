Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy bit by the theatrical re-release bug

Whole Spider-Verses have spawned since Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy first bowed in 2002, but Fathom Entertainment is opening up a portal to simpler times. All three Raimi-directed films will be returning to theaters starting September 26, with a second round of screenings the following weekend.

If you’re dropping in from an alternate dimension, the original Spidey trilogy starred Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, along with a slew of villains played by Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman), and more. Raimi’s films also featured the upside-down kiss and one of the greatest dance scenes in cinematic history.

Even if you were seated for the films’ original theatrical runs, there’s a reason to swing back for the re-release. Spider-Man 2.1, the 4K extended cut of Spider-Man 2, will be debuting in theaters for the first time ever. The premiere, which includes new and extended scenes, is “a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones,” in the words of Fathom CEO Ray Nutt. You can catch the second installment specifically on September 27 and October 4. Spider-Man will play on the Friday of each rerelease weekend (September 26 and October 3), with Spider-Man 3 rounding out the trilogy each Sunday (September 28 and October 5).

Tickets will be available July 25 on Fathom Entertainment’s website and at participating box offices (TBD). These films were canon events when they premiered, so you may want to put this on your calendar if you missed them the first time around.