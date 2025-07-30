South Park is taking a week off to recharge Trump material In next week's episode, Mr. Mackey M'asks up and says "M'kay" to joining ICE.

The $1.5 billion deal Trey Parker and Matt Stone scored in their recent contract with Paramount comes with generous PTO. One week after they broke television by proclaiming President Donald Trump was in league with Satan and had a micro penis, the boys of South Park are taking a week off to recharge. The next episode in their delayed 27th season will air next week on August 6. But don’t worry, they’re sticking to what works. In a 20-second preview of next week’s installment, Parker and Stone set their sights on ICE, with Mr. Mackey saying “m’kay” to m’asking up and joining the federally funded kidnappers of the Department of Homeland Security. However, South Park isn’t moving on from the headline-generating Trump spoof from last week. Like Hussein before him, South Park’s Donald Trump remains cozy with Satan, who has more of a conscience than the world leaders he’s shacking up with. Subtlety was never one of South Park’s strengths.