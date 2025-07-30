South Park is taking a week off to recharge Trump material

The $1.5 billion deal Trey Parker and Matt Stone scored in their recent contract with Paramount comes with generous PTO. One week after they broke television by proclaiming President Donald Trump was in league with Satan and had a micro penis, the boys of South Park are taking a week off to recharge. The next episode in their delayed 27th season will air next week on August 6. But don’t worry, they’re sticking to what works. In a 20-second preview of next week’s installment, Parker and Stone set their sights on ICE, with Mr. Mackey saying “m’kay” to m’asking up and joining the federally funded kidnappers of the Department of Homeland Security. However, South Park isn’t moving on from the headline-generating Trump spoof from last week. Like Hussein before him, South Park’s Donald Trump remains cozy with Satan, who has more of a conscience than the world leaders he’s shacking up with. Subtlety was never one of South Park’s strengths.
Last week, after months of negotiations described by the South Park camp as a “shitshow,” Paramount closed a $1.5 billion five-year deal with Parker and Stone’s company Park County to make 50 episodes for Comedy Central. The deal also puts South Park’s lucrative back catalog on Paramount+, which might entice people to use the app for something other than Taylor Sheridan shows. Before the ink was dry, though, Parker and Stone released an episode that ruthlessly mocked the President as the FCC weighed SkyDance and Paramount’s $8 billion merger. The FCC approved the merger after Skydance committed to the government’s terms of killing DEI initiatives and hiring an ombudsman to “ensure that CBS’s reporting is fair, unbiased, and fact-based.” The party of limited government, ladies and germs.
Unsurprisingly, the White House wasn’t happy with the episode. “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” the administration said in a statement. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.” At Comic-Con last week, Parker responded to the White House’s ire with three words: “We’re terribly sorry.”