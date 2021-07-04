Netflix’s We The People Photo : Netflix

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

We The People (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “Created by Chris Nee, We The People is an animated musical show that doubles as a civics lesson. The series features artists like H.E.R., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, and poet Amanda Gorman, who perform original songs and compositions. These songs serve as a call for audiences to reevaluate their understanding of what government, citizenship, and democracy stand for in today’s modern world. Episodes are only three minutes long, and the animation itself looks vibrant and interesting, so it’s sure to be an easy binge. Who wouldn’t want to learn about checks and balances if Hamilton’s Miranda and Daveed Diggs are teaching them through song?” [Saloni Gajjar] Read more about this and other new shows coming to your TV this month in our July TV preview.

Regular coverage



Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC, 9 p.m.): A reminder that our coverage is following the AMC release schedule, rather than that of AMC+, so tonight’s recap will be for episode four, “Live Free Or Die.”

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11 p.m.)

Wild cards



Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC, 8 p.m.): Expect musical performances from Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, and Reba McEntire, among others, and prepare to be forcibly reminded of this 30 Rock bit.

A Capitol Fourth (PBS, 8 p.m.): And here’s the PBS version of that, hosted by Vanessa Williams.

Major League Baseball, “New York Yankees vs. New York Mets” (ESPN, 8 p.m.): And here’s ESPN’s version.

The One And Only Dick Gregory (Showtime, 9 p.m.): Andre Gaines’ documentary pairs archival footage of the comedian/activist with interviews to “a crucial through line to what Gregory gave voice to during the Civil Rights era — and which continue to be vital today.” The most vital of these interviews is with Gregory himself, who offered insight into his own story prior to his death in 2017.