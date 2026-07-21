Latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer teases the return of The Hulk

Peter Parker reunites with his friends and a classic member of The Avengers

By Monica Castillo  |  July 21, 2026 | 1:19pm
Image courtesy of Sony Pictures
Film News Spider-Man
Latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer teases the return of The Hulk

There will be web-slinging, gravity-defying antics, and heroics aplenty in the latest Spider-Man entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, audiences get a bit of a reminder of what’s happened to the scrappy boy hero from Queens. In the latest Spider-Man, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a spell that causes the world to forget the real identity of Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Tom Holland). That includes Parker’s friends and loved ones, like MJ (Zendaya). But now, with new villains on the way, Spider-Man is back in action and must properly reintroduce himself to those he cares about. 

This latest trailer includes footage from the previous Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, recapping how much time has passed since we started following this version of Peter Parker on his many adventures and emphasizing how much these friendships mean to Parker. Five years later, Parker must once again save New York and MJ, with what looks like little help from Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who instead takes to fighting his fellow Avenger. We’ll know why the Hulk smashes our hero into a skyscraper when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters July 31. 

 
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