Latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer teases the return of The Hulk Peter Parker reunites with his friends and a classic member of The Avengers

There will be web-slinging, gravity-defying antics, and heroics aplenty in the latest Spider-Man entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, audiences get a bit of a reminder of what’s happened to the scrappy boy hero from Queens. In the latest Spider-Man, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a spell that causes the world to forget the real identity of Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Tom Holland). That includes Parker’s friends and loved ones, like MJ (Zendaya). But now, with new villains on the way, Spider-Man is back in action and must properly reintroduce himself to those he cares about.