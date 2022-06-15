Spider-Man has been defeated. Having battled evil for decades, the well-known superhero was struck down—not by any of his many powerful enemies—but while performing a simple stunt meant to entertain those who had come to see him at Disneyland California on the Avengers Campus late last week.

We present footage of the moment of his untimely demise below.

Spider-Man crashes during show at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

In a moment that must be watched repeatedly if we are ever to truly understand its gravity, we hear Spider-Man announce “Here goes something!” before he goes swinging into view above Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. Spider-Man’s limbs lock up at the top of his arc through the sky, rendering him unable to safely descend. Heroic music swells in the background as he yells out “Airbags, please!” in vain. A moment later the webcrawler smashes back-first into the side of a building, crashing against a wall and disappearing from sight.

The crowd gasps, and then a robotic voice announces that the facility Spider-Man has just rocketed into “is not equipped with airbags,” and we hear the simple, pitiful last words of the hero as his life ebbs away. “Okay,” Spider-Man replies.

Okay.



An Instagram user named Darren L. captured the footage at Disneyland California, writing that “the show briefly stopped for a couple of hours but was back up and running later!” This, unfortunately, shows that, for The House Of Mouse, the horrific takedown of even a marquee superhero is simply just business for them—something to be moved on from immediately.



The show must go on. The people must be entertained. A new Spider-Person must immediately step into the still-warm, bloodstained suit of their predecessor and swing around a theme park.

