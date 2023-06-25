Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts pulled off a surprise upset in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s second week, dethroning the various web-heads early in what was already a very successful box office run, but Spider-Man and his amazing friends have reclaimed their rightful place in an otherwise stinky-ish box office. The movie added another $19 million to its haul, putting it over $300 million domestic after only four weeks, which was just enough to edge out Pixar’s Elemental (which came in second with $18 million and a total of $65 million in its second week).

Then, just as the predictors predicted, The Flash sunk all the way down to third place in its second week. But things were almost even worse for the Scarlet Speedster, since it only managed to beat Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings by about $160,000 (and with the benefit of playing on 1,000 more screens). The Flash dropped more than 70 percent from its debut, which is quite bad, but assuming it doesn’t get worse, it should eventually squeak past $100 million. Meanwhile, after crossing that line last week, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is comfortably finishing out the top five with another $11 million added to its total, just as a little treat for the beasts.

Leading off the bottom five is Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which expanded its rollout this week by a ton and got a huge box office boost in exchange. It made $9 million, the most that any of his films have ever made in one week, and that’s with a wider rollout, not a wide rollout (it’s playing in 2,000 fewer theaters than Across The Spider-Verse). Then we have The Little Mermaid, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, The Blackening, and The Boogeyman.

Here’s the full top 10 again, thanks to Box Office Mojo.