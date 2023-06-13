Elemental | Official Trailer

There’s visual inventiveness in how fire, water, earth, and wind characters move through the city (even if I continued to wonder how some water is sentient and other water isn’t). In fact, some of the best gags in the film come from the playful way in which Element City is portrayed by Sohn’s animation team (note the Lumen’s fire-resistant wardrobe, the many modes of transport attuned to each element, and how Ember finds new ways of using her fiery disposition to create beautiful glass). Even with the sheer artistry at work in seeing Wade and Ember interact with one another, Elemental never quite finds a similarly entrancing story beats to match. For every painstakingly explained bit of subplot (a blue flame that’s been in the Lumens family but is also maybe part of their heritage back home?) there is an equally underdeveloped slice of story (who knew failing infrastructure would be the ultimate villain of this piece?).

At times too simple and too complicated for its own good, Elemental is at its best when focused on its central duo, like the sequence that should handily be name-checked alongside The Little Mermaid’s “Kiss The Girl” and WALL-E’s “Define Dancing” whenever you want to list perfect animated dates. Ultimately though, in trying to nail the high concept bit of their premise, Pixar’s latest leaves behind the emotional complexity that would’ve made it truly shine.

Elemental opens in theaters on June 16