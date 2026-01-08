Spotify's continued platforming of ICE is indefensible [UPDATED] Indivisible’s campaign against Spotify’s ICE recruitment ads takes on new urgency after an ICE agent killed a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis, exposing the moral fiction at the heart of the platform’s claims of neutrality. See below for new developments.

Indivisible, the organization behind the No Kings protests, is escalating its pressure campaign against Spotify with an argument that has become increasingly difficult to dismiss. For months, the world’s most powerful music platform has functioned as a delivery system for Immigration and Customs Enforcement recruitment propaganda. And after the murder of Renee Nicole Macklin Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis yesterday, it’s all the harder to pretend that this arrangement belongs to the realm of abstraction or policy debate.

For months, Spotify has run recruitment ads for ICE, an agency now openly engaged in what its own internal documents describe as a “wartime recruitment” push. These ads have circulated quietly through the platform’s free tier, slipping into listening sessions with the same frictionless ease as mattress discounts or meal kits. Spotify has acknowledged their presence and defended them with the same explanation each time: the ads are part of a “broad campaign” by the U.S. government; they do not violate Spotify’s advertising policies; users who object can train the algorithm by clicking a thumbs-down button. It is an elegant piece of corporate rhetoric, carefully engineered to reframe moral responsibility as a question of user preference—an algorithmic fig leaf offered as if personalized annoyance is the same thing as accountability.

On January 2, the first day Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström formally took over as Spotify’s co-CEOs, Indivisible sent them an open letter calling on the company to immediately terminate all advertising contracts with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, and publicly commit to updating its ad policy to prohibit “government propaganda and hate-based recruitment ad campaigns.” The letter avoided the language of boycott theatrics or culture-war grievance. Instead, it framed Spotify as what it is: a company with extraordinary cultural reach, one whose listeners might reasonably expect that their attention would not be monetized in service of state violence.

Five days later, that argument acquired a brutal specificity. In Minneapolis, ICE agents killed Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three and a U.S. citizen, under circumstances that had nothing to do with immigration enforcement and everything to do with the unchecked authority the agency wields. Good was not being detained, arrested, or accused of any crime. She was attempting to drive away after being instructed to do so. An agent fired multiple shots into her face as her neighbors watched. Her car veered off the road, its glove compartment filled not with contraband but with children’s toys.