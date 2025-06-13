Squid Game's final trailer looks back before the ending

We’re currently two weeks out from the release of Squid Game 3, the final season of Netflix’s massively successful “children’s games but they shoot ya in the head if you’re bad at ’em” drama series. This afternoon, the streamer released one final trailer for the show, emphasizing how far protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) has come amidst all these lethal games of red rover and tug-of-war—and how many friends and enemies he’s buried along the way.

Narration duties for the trailer are largely taken over by Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), the older woman who entered this latest incarnation of the deadly games in the hopes of saving her dipshit son from debt. She gives an impassioned plea to Gi-hun—who’s looking fairly damaged after the conclusion of the show’s second season—not to give up on his basic project of bringing the deadly games down, and keeping as many of the participants alive as we can. We also get lots of looks at Gi-hun’s greatest regrets—the deaths of friends, moments of betrayal, that time he died his hair to look like a South Korean Ronald McDonald—and hints of more pain to come. (Also a look at at least one new game, which looks like a very lethal form of jumping rope.)

Squid Game 3 releases its full complement of episodes on June 27. The series was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed every episode of the series.