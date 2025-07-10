Billy Bush says he reported the Access Hollywood tape to producer back in 2005 Bush wasn't trying to get Donald Trump in trouble, he was just reporting to his boss how "funny" it was that Trump tried to sleep with his co-host.

The Access Hollywood tape (in which Donald Trump infamously uttered the phrase “grab them by the pussy”) had serious career consequences—for Billy Bush. Bush, who can be heard on the tape laughing along to Trump’s lewd remarks, was fired from his job at the Today Show when the recording leaked a decade later, while Trump obviously went on to become President of the United States. (Twice.) If Trump was impervious to that misogynistic tape leaking (and to the multiple assault allegations that came out against him ahead of the 2016 election), there’s probably nothing that could’ve been done to stop his ascent. But, for the record, Billy Bush says he reported Trump’s remarks when they actually happened 20 years ago.

“The day of the filming in 2005, I called my producer [and] said, ‘You’re not gonna believe what Trump said. He is going after Nancy.’ All I said was ‘Nancy O’Dell’ because I didn’t hear the other stuff,” he claims in a new interview on Rob Lowe’s podcast. Nancy O’Dell was lead anchor of Access Hollywood at the time, and the apparent subject of leering remarks about her body as well as Trump’s other gross declaration on the tape, “I moved on her like a bitch.” (As for whether Bush really “didn’t hear the other stuff,” you can revisit the transcript and decide for yourself how likely that seems.) Bush continued, “I said, ‘He’s trying to take Nancy furniture shopping to sleep with her. This is crazy. He’s done it again! The guy’s an animal!’ I report it, basically, to my superior, but it sits in a desk forever because … had that tape leaked out when it actually occurred in 2005, I would’ve been fired for an entirely different reason: killing their cash cow. Trump was a protected, revered source. He was a hundred million dollars in profit for NBC. He was the king of the ratings.”