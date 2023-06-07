Begin | Ahsoka | Disney+

As hard as it is to believe, it’s been almost two months since Disney+ had a new Star Wars offering. 60 days without someone saying, “I’ve got a bad feeling about this,” has us reminiscing about the 15 years between Return Of The Jedi and The Phantom Menace. A chilling thought if there ever was one. And thankfully, the near-constant pain and agony of not having a Star Wars TV show on the air is about to end.

Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres on August 23 on Disney+