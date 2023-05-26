Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Reveal Trailer

AVC: Do you get narrative pushback from Disney when you’re exploring this kind of perspective, that’s at odds with so many other depictions of the Dark Side and the Force?

JR: It’s a lot of back and forth to work out what the proper understanding of the Dark Side is, and how we should be using it in our story. I wouldn’t describe it necessarily as pushback. It’s trying to make sure that everybody is on the same page about this stuff, because it is very evocative. These are really emotional ideas, and I think that everybody has different understandings of them.

AVC: This is also a game where Cal kills a lot of people, from Inquisitors like the Ninth Sister near the beginning of the game, through, like, hundreds of Stormtroopers. How do you approach his morality from that angle?

JR: One part of it is that the Inquisitors are really tragic characters, they’re fallen Jedi, kind of set against their own kind. There’s something that’s really sad in that.

Also, I think I’m pretty happy that, when it comes to Stormtroopers, they’re just kind of Nazis. You know, we can churn through those guys as easily as we can churn through robots, and not feel bad about it in the slightest. Killing a Stormtrooper is an act of good.

AVC: Survivor is set between the prequels and the original trilogy. Why do you think so many creators are exploring this era of Star Wars lore at the moment?

JR: For me personally, there’s something really cool about the Clone Wars era padawans, people like Ashoka or Cal, who find themselves in the darkest time in the galaxy, where they grew up literally being child soldiers and then having to wrestle with how a core part of their identity makes them an outlaw or a traitor, somebody who needs to be killed on sight.

One of my favorite sequences in the game is the ISB base, which is very close to the end. And I think I would love it even if I wasn’t head over heels for Andor, which I am. I think there is something so compelling about seeing horrifying clinical depictions of fascism, these horrible bureaucratic machines that crush people with unrelenting efficiency. Which is what the Empire represents, as a whole.

AVC: Pulling back a bit: You went to DigiPen before doing an internship at Respawn. How do you feel that prepared you to work in the industry?

JR: It was an environment that allowed me to be really creative, and to fail, and to get help and to collaborate with people. The thing that stands out about DigiPen’s curriculum is that they force you to make—I shouldn’t say force—but they force you to make so many games. A lot of other colleges are like, “Hey, for this semester, make one board game.” At DigiPen, during an average semester, I was making like three board games, three digital games, and then also sometimes four digital games. So there was an insane amount of output on the students, which is definitely crunch culture stuff, and is not cool. You know, there’s definitely that lingering trauma burnout from having a really intense college curriculum. But it allowed me to try and fail and to learn so much about game development. I really think that that kind of environment allowed us to just have unparalleled ambition towards the stuff we were doing, allowed us to gain just like a really weird, eclectic set of skills that became actually very useful when we started working in the industry.

AVC: You entered the industry around 2017, a time when we had a lot of stories coming out about the culture at studios, about the treatment of women at big studios. What was your reaction at the time coming into the industry, and hearing those stories, and what is your reaction now when you think about them?

JR: My reaction at the time was definitely the gut-sinking “Oh” moment.

I think that things are getting better gradually. But I think there’s always a sense of, well, “Now, now things are good.” Like, “Now we’ve done it!” Even though these things are systemic problems. A lot of it is related to the people that are leading teams and the environments that they create. I definitely have had really negative experiences. I don’t know if I would necessarily describe them as “sexist” experiences, but I’ve definitely had really negative experiences that were bad. I know people who have had opportunities denied to them because of this stuff, and how awful, frustrating, and painful that is, whenever really talented people are being looked over.

I also think that we’re kind of entering another new era where, you know, since the pandemic, now everyone’s remote, hybrid-remote. I’m a full time remote worker. Our team’s really able to make that work for people, which is awesome because I do not want to live in L.A. ever again. But with that comes new ways that people can be discriminated against, consciously or unconsciously. Because now a lot of conversations happen in private, in Zoom rooms that people are unaware of, and that can have an an adverse effect on people’s visibility and understanding of their trust among the team. I’m happy to say that my experience on Survivor, and this narrative team, has been really positive, and really great. I love these people, and I am super proud of the game that we made. But yeah, I am aware that it’s a new era. There are new habits that we need to learn in order to make things better for everybody.

AVC: To some extent, Jedi Survivor is a game about how you effect change against a very, very entrenched system. In that spirit, how does the industry change? What are the steps?

JR: New blood, honestly. The march of time itself, baby. People who are bad age out eventually, because they can retire. (My generation will never retire.) But, you know, more people coming in that have a better understanding about this stuff. We’re also pretty conscious about team diversity. I think that everybody at Respawn has really bought into the idea that good games need to have a lot of different, interesting voices that have different opinions.